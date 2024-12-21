Drew Peterson News: Reaches 20-point mark in G League

Peterson recorded 20 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and five steals across 28 minutes Friday in the G League Maine Celtics' 116-110 win against the College Park Skyhawks.

Peterson posted an efficient shooting line and reached the 20-point threshold by getting to the charity stripe at will. The 25-year-old had struggled as a scorer since the calendar flipped to December with 24 total points in his prior three outings in the G League, so Friday's showing may be a sign that he's starting to turn things around. Peterson has also made four appearances at the NBA level with the Celtics this month, but he's still expected to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League moving forward.