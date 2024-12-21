Drew Peterson News: Reaches 20-point mark vs. Skyhawks

Peterson recorded 20 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and five steals over 28 minutes Friday during the G League Maine Celtics' 116-110 win against the College Park Skyhawks.

Peterson posted an efficient shooting line and reached the 20-point threshold by getting to the charity stripe at will. The 25-year-old has struggled as a scorer since the calendar flipped to December (24 total points in three games), so Friday's showing may be a sign that he's starting to turn things around. It's worth noting that Peterson is averaging only 6.8 field-goal attempts over his last four appearances, an issue that would limit his production going forward if he continues to be passive.