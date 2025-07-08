Drew Peterson News: Reaches free agency

The Celtics declined to extend Peterson a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Peterson served as a two-way player for Boston throughout the 2024-25 season, his second in the professional ranks. Though he averaged just 7.4 minutes per contest over 25 appearances at the NBA level, Peterson was a standout performer for the G League's Maine Celtics, averaging 17.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.2 three-pointers, 1.4 assists in 32.5 minutes. Though the 25-year-old forward displayed a well-rounded skill set in the G League, Boston instead elected to let Peterson test the open market and opted to reserve its two open two-way slots for second-round draft picks Amari Williams and Max Shulga.