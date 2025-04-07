Drew Peterson News: Team-high five threes in G League

Peterson logged 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 135-122 G League Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Osceola Magic.

Peterson matched the team-high figure in three-pointers Sunday, but he did turn the ball over a game-high five times. The two-way player started all but one of his 29 appearances during the G League regular season and postseason, closing with averages of 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.2 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes.