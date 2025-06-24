Dru Smith Injury: Qualifying offer extended
The Heat extended a qualifying offer to Smith (Achilles) on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Smith, who was on a two-way contract with Miami in 2024-25, is now set to become a restricted free agent. Smith underwent surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon back in December, putting his status for Opening Night of 2025-26 in doubt. It's not a surprise that the Heat want to keep him around, however, as he was outstanding in 14 regular-season appearances with 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals on 50.8 percent shooting from the field in 19.1 minutes per contest.
