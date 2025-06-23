Dwight Powell News: Will exercise player option
Powell will exercise his $4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
This isn't an unexpected decision by Powell, who averaged 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 55 regular-season appearances a season ago. He finds himself surrounded by competition in the frontcourt heading into the 2025-26 campaign and will need to battle with the likes of Kai Jones and Daniel Gafford to earn an uptick in playing time.
