Dwight Powell News: Will exercise player option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Powell will exercise his $4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

This isn't an unexpected decision by Powell, who averaged 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 55 regular-season appearances a season ago. He finds himself surrounded by competition in the frontcourt heading into the 2025-26 campaign and will need to battle with the likes of Kai Jones and Daniel Gafford to earn an uptick in playing time.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
