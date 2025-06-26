Menu
Dylan Cardwell News: Comes to terms with Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Cardwell agreed to a two-way contract with Sacramento on Thursday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Cardwell is known for his ability to finish at the rim, converting on 70.0 percent of his field-goal attempts during his final season at Auburn while also averaging 2.5 offensive rebounds over 38 games. He works just as hard on the defensive end, as shown by 1.4 swats per matchup during the 2024-25 campaign.

Sacramento Kings
