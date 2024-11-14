Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dylan Disu headshot

Dylan Disu News: Leads bench with 14 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Disu collected 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 101-95 loss to the G League College Park Skyhawks.

Disu turned in his first double-digit scoring performance of the young season after being held to 10 total points over his first two appearances. He also set a new top mark in rebounds, grabbing five of his eight boards on the defensive end. Disu is averaging 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals through his first three G League games.

Dylan Disu
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now