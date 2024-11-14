Dylan Disu News: Leads bench with 14 points

Disu collected 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 101-95 loss to the G League College Park Skyhawks.

Disu turned in his first double-digit scoring performance of the young season after being held to 10 total points over his first two appearances. He also set a new top mark in rebounds, grabbing five of his eight boards on the defensive end. Disu is averaging 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals through his first three G League games.