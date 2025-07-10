Menu
Dylan Harper Injury: Hoping for Saturday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

The Spurs are optimistic that Harper (groin) will play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Mavericks, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Harper was held out of Thursday's matchup due to a groin injury, but the team is hopeful that a return is around the corner. "We're going to remain optimistic, but I've said this a few times, long-term thinking prevails," said Summer League coach Mike Noyes. "So we're not going to assume any risk. If there's any risk at all, we're going to be a little cautious. But he wants to play. We want him to play." San Antonio will monitor the rookie closely leading up to Saturday's tipoff before disclosing his status for the exhibition.

San Antonio Spurs
