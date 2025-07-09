Dylan Harper Injury: Missing Las Vegas opener

Harper (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the 76ers but is expected to play in Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Harper didn't play in the California Classic due to a minor groin issue, and he'll be held out of San Antonio's first Summer League game in Las Vegas due to the issue. Harper's absence Thursday and the expectation of playing Saturday will set up a matchup between the top two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, with Harper facing off against Dallas' Cooper Flagg.