Dylan Harper Injury: Won't play in California Classic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 1:13pm

Harper (groin) has been ruled out of the three Summer League games the Spurs will play during the California Classic in San Francisco, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

San Antonio selected Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after the Mavericks took Cooper Flagg. The Rutgers product will play alongside De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle for the foreseeable future and is expected to play a big role as a rookie, which is likely why the Spurs are being cautious.

