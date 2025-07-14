Dylan Harper News: Chips in 16 points in SL win
Harper posted 16 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Monday's 93-91 overtime win over the Jazz in Summer League.
Harper shot just 1-for-7 from the field in the first half but picked up his production in the second. The 19-year-old hit the game-tying layup to send the game to overtime and finished as one of five Spurs players to score double-digit points. Through two Summer League appearances, Harper has totaled 32 points, eight rebounds and four assists across 42 minutes.
