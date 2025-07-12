Dylan Harper News: Scores 16 in win
Harper finished with 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 17 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 76-67 win against the Mavericks.
Harper filled up the stat sheet in limited minutes during his first game in the Summer League in Las Vegas. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft went toe-to-toe with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and was the only starter for San Antonio to crack double digits in the scoring column while also putting in work defensively and on the glass.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now