Dylan Harper News: Scores 16 in win

Harper finished with 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 17 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 76-67 win against the Mavericks.

Harper filled up the stat sheet in limited minutes during his first game in the Summer League in Las Vegas. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft went toe-to-toe with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and was the only starter for San Antonio to crack double digits in the scoring column while also putting in work defensively and on the glass.