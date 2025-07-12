Menu
Dylan Harper

Dylan Harper News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 12, 2025 at 1:06pm

Harper (groin) will play under a minutes restriction in Saturday's Summer League game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Harper will return to action after missing the California Classic and Thursday's win over the 76ers in Las Vegas due to a groin injury. However, the No. 2 overall pick will be on a minutes restriction as he faces off against Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

