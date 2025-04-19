Dyson Daniels News: Double-doubles in loss

Daniels finished Friday's 123-114 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Heat with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 44 minutes.

Daniels posted a double-double in both of the Hawks' losses during the Play-In Tournament. The 22-year-old guard enjoyed a breakout 2024-25 campaign, averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.0 steals in 33.8 minutes across 76 regular-season appearances. Not only did Daniels lead the league in steals per game by a wide margin, but his 3.0 swipes per contest ranks 10th in NBA history for a single season.