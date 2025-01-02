Dyson Daniels News: Grabs three steals in return

Daniels (illness) had nine points (4-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Daniels returned to action following a two-game absence streak due to an illness. The 21-year-old struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end, though he logged a steal for the sixth game in a row in a well-rounded effort. Daniels has averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.8 steals across 30.8 minutes per game in his last five outings. He has also shot 38.1 percent from deep in that span.