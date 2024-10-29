Dyson Daniels News: Steal streak continues Monday

Daniels logged 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 121-119 loss to the Wizards.

Daniels has been a low-usage offensive player for the Hawks, but his defense has been excellent. He's recorded at least one steal in each of his first four games, averaging 2.8 swipes in his 32.5 minutes. He's also blocking 1.0 shots per game. As the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Daniels was known for his defense, so these types of performances should continue.