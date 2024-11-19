Dyson Daniels News: Strong two-way impact Monday
Daniels finished Monday's 109-108 win over Sacramento with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 39 minutes.
Daniels finished just two rebounds shy of a double-double Monday, but he also made his presence felt with a season-high four blocks. His two-way impact can't go unnoticed in Atlanta, and his elite defensive play has allowed Trae Young to excel as a playmaker, as Daniels has shown the ability to handle opposing point guards on the other end of the court. Daniels has also looked better than expected as a scoring threat. He's averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.7 steals per game since the beginning of November.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now