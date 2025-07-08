E.J. Liddell News: Reaches unrestricted free agency

The Bulls declined to extend Liddell a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Of the three Bulls who finished this past season as a two-way player, Liddell was the only one who wasn't tendered a qualifying offer, as Chicago is instead planning on having the No. 55 overall pick in last month's draft, Lachlan Olbrich, fill the final two-way slot, per Michael Scotto of USA Today. The 24-year-old Liddell appeared in just 12 games at the NBA level in 2024-25, averaging 1.8 points and 0.8 rebounds in 4.4 minutes. He's since joined the Nuggets' roster for the Las Vegas Summer League, but Liddell remains eligible to sign a contract with any team.