El Ellis News: Well-rounded showing off bench
Ellis contributed six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block over 25 minutes in Saturday's 132-113 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.
Ellis did a little bit of everything off the bench in Saturday's contest, leading all bench players in rebounds and assists while swiping a team-high steals total and concluding as one of two Wolves bench players with five or more points. Ellis has appeared in 23 G League outings this season, averaging 9.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
El Ellis
Free Agent
