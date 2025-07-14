Eli Ndiaye Injury: Remaining sidelined Monday

Ndiaye (wrist) won't play in Monday's Summer League game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Ndiaye is still wearing a brace on his injured left wrist, and his timetable for a return to the lineup remains uncertain. His next opportunity to suit up for the Hawks arrives Thursday against the Grizzlies, although it's unclear how close he is to getting back into action.