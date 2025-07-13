Menu
Eli Ndiaye Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Ndiaye (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's Summer League game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Ndiaye is dealing with a left wrist injury and will miss the first day of the club's back-to-back set. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Rockets. The 21-year-old big man came off the bench in Friday's win over Miami, contributing 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes.

