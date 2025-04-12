Elijah Harkless Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Harkless (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Harkless is one of several Utah players who will end the 2024-25 season on the sidelines. He didn't have a big role in the rotation throughout the campaign, though, averaging just 3.2 points and 2.1 boards per game in 10 appearances off the bench. Harkless also spent time with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League, though the last time he suited up for a game, either in the NBA or the G League, was on March 1.