Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Harkless will not return to Sunday's Summer League game against the Warriors due to right wrist soreness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Harkless was listed as questionable just ahead of gametime due to a right wrist injury, but he was ultimately cleared before the game started. After giving it a go, Harkless has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to the injury. The Jazz play again Monday, so he could be forced to miss multiple contests.

