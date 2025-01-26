Elijah Harkless News: Career highs in loss

Harkless racked up 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Harkless recorded career highs in both points and steals Saturday, leading both teams with a game-high three swipes. The 24-year-old latched on with the Jazz via a two-way contract in late December and has played in seven consecutive outings, during which he has averaged 4.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 16.9 minutes per game.