Elijah Harkless News: Efficient display Tuesday
Harkless finished with 29 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 121-117 win over Stockton.
Harkless has been one of the most reliable and consistent scoring weapons for Salt Lake City throughout the G League campaign, and he delivered another impressive showing Tuesday. The former UNLV star opened the regular season with the Clippers organization and later joined Salt Lake City on a two-way deal with the Jazz. In five games with the Stars, he's averaging 29.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.
