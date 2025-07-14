Elijah Harkless News: Good to go Monday

Harkless (wrist) will play in Monday's Summer League game against the Spurs, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Harkless will shed his questionable tag due to right wrist soreness and suit up in the second half of the team's back-to-back set. The 25-year-old was also listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's loss to the Warriors and gave it a go, though he exited the game after logging six minutes.