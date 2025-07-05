Elijah Harkless News: Notches eight points

Harkless finished with eight points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists and one rebound in 19 minutes of Saturday's 93-89 Summer League win over the 76ers.

Harkless, who is in the final year of his two-way contract with the Jazz, figures to be a key role player for the Salt Lake City Stars in 2025-26. During the 2024-25 G League regular season, Harkless averaged 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game while being awarded the G League's Most Improved Player Award.