Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless News: Paces scoring attack in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 4:12pm

Harkless registered 23 points (8-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assists, one steal and one block over 33 minutes Tuesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 91-85 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Harkless continued his impressive performance from beyond the arc and is now 23-for-44 (52.3 percent) from deep in his last five appearances. He's contributed in other categories during this hot stretch, averaging 27.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.7 minutes.

