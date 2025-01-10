Elijah Harkless News: Posts 32 points in G League

Harkless compiled 32 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes Thursday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 133-124 win over the Iowa Wolves.

The two-way player will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League, as he's yet to appear in a game for the Jazz since signing a two-way deal Jan. 1. Harkless is averaging 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 2.3 steals in 28.0 minutes per game across 22 appearances in the G League between the Stars and the San Diego Clippers this season.