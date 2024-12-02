Elijah Harkless News: Records three steals

Harkless finished with 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 23 minutes Sunday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 125-106 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Harkless wasn't exactly efficient on the offensive end, but he managed to score in double figures with the help of a perfect night from the charity stripe. He also accounted for three of his team's nine steals, an area he's excelled in so far this year. Harkless is averaging 2.5 steals per game over his last four appearances.