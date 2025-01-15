Elijah Harkless News: Scores 29 points in G League

Harkless finished with 29 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes Tuesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 121-117 win over the Stockton Kings.

Harkless signed a two-way deal with the Jazz on Jan. 1 and got the chance to make his NBA debut over the weekend while Utah was without multiple rotation players. He appeared in both ends of the Jazz's back-to-back set Saturday and Sunday against the Suns and Nets, respectively, playing 28 total minutes and scoring three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. After heading back to the G League on Tuesday, Harkless is expected to link back up with the Jazz for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets.