Elijah Hughes News: Pours in 19 points off bench

Hughes tallied 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 30 minutes Tuesday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 108-97 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Hughes played a key role as a reserve in Tuesday's victory, leading the Cleveland bench with 19 points while also compiling a team-high three steals. The 26-year-old has been the clear sixth man in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign, as he's now scored in double figures in six of seven appearances.