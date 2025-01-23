Emanuel Miller News: Puts up 24 points in G League

Miller finished with 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes Wednesday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 110-92 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Miller was one of the lone bright spots for Windy City, as he was the only player to reach the 20-point threshold on his club. He's scored 23 or more points in three of his last four appearances and is averaging 17.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 35.2 minutes per game over 24 appearances between Windy City and the Texas Legends on the season. Miller signed a two-way contract with Chicago on Dec. 28 but is still waiting to make his NBA debut.