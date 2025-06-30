Emoni Bates News: Headed for free agency

The Cavaliers declined to extend Bates a qualifying offer Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

The No. 49 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bates had spent the last two seasons on two-way deals with the Cavaliers but didn't make much of a splash at the NBA level. He appeared in just 25 total games during his time with Cleveland, averaging 3.1 points on 32.2 percent shooting from the field in 8.3 minutes per contest. Bates will look to secure another two-way deal or an Exhibit 10 contract with another organization in free agency.