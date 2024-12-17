Emoni Bates News: Makes 2024-25 debut with G League club

Bates (knee) played 24 minutes and finished with 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists Saturday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 116-94 over the Wisconsin Herd.

Bates' appearance with the Charge was his first of the 2024-25 season, as the two-way player hadn't seen any action with the Cavaliers nor their G League affiliate until Saturday while completing his recovery from the arthroscopic surgery he underwent on the meniscus in his right knee back in October. While also playing on a two-way deal as a rookie with Cleveland in 2023-24, Bates saw action in just 15 games at the NBA level, averaging 2.7 points in 8.9 minutes per contest. Even though he's healthy again, the 20-year-old wing is expected to see infrequent opportunities with the Cavaliers in his second season.