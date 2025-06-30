Emoni Bates News: To become free agent

The Cavaliers declined Bates' qualifying offer Monday, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

With this transaction, Bates is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The No. 49 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bates was always viewed as a long-term project, but he wasn't afforded many opportunities. He has a total of 25 NBA games under his belt with averages of 3.1 points and 0.8 rebounds.