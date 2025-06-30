Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Emoni Bates headshot

Emoni Bates News: To become free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

The Cavaliers declined Bates' qualifying offer Monday, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

With this transaction, Bates is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The No. 49 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bates was always viewed as a long-term project, but he wasn't afforded many opportunities. He has a total of 25 NBA games under his belt with averages of 3.1 points and 0.8 rebounds.

Emoni Bates
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now