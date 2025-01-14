Enrique Freeman News: Posts double-double in G League

Freeman recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes Tuesday in the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 111-102 win over the South Bay Lakers.

The two-way player has made 18 appearances (one start) for the Pacers this season, but Freeman has seen the bulk of his playing time in the G League over the past month with Thomas Bryant having settled in as the top backup to starting center Myles Turner. Over his five appearances with the Mad Ants thus far, Freeman is averaging 19.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest.