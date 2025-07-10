Eric Dixon Injury: Out for Summer League

Dixon (foot) will not be playing in the Summer League, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Dixon was seen in a walking boot and using a scooter ahead of the Lakers' first Summer League game Thursday against the Mavericks. He signed a two-way contract with the team after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, following a standout season at Villanova where he averaged 23.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three over 35 games.