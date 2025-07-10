Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Eric Dixon headshot

Eric Dixon Injury: Out for Summer League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Dixon (foot) will not be playing in the Summer League, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Dixon was seen in a walking boot and using a scooter ahead of the Lakers' first Summer League game Thursday against the Mavericks. He signed a two-way contract with the team after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, following a standout season at Villanova where he averaged 23.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three over 35 games.

Eric Dixon
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now