Eric Gaines News: Returns to health

Gaines (ankle) tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 19 minutes Saturday during the G League Maine Celtics' 116-99 loss to Raptors 905.

Gaines made his G League Regular Season debut Friday after missing action while on the mend from an ankle injury, and he turned in a strong showing from beyond the arc Saturday. The 23-year-old hasn't made much of an impact for Maine so far this season, so his 13-point outburst was a pleasant surprise.