Eric Gordon News: Plays well in win

Gordon supplied 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 victory over the Lakers.

With Paul George sidelined by a finger issue, Gordon continues to trend in the right direction for the 76ers. Gordon has reached double figures in three straight games, averaging 14.0 points, 2.3 assists and 3.6 three-pointers in that span. He'll continue to be on the streaming radar in deeper formats.