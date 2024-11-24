Eric Washington News: Gets back on track Sunday

Washington delivered 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Washington's 13 assists easily marked a game-high figure in Sunday's defeat to Rip City, and he provided a well-rounded stat line along with his first double-double of the season for the G League Suns despite his five turnovers. The 31-year-old veteran guard entered Sunday's game shooting a paltry 19.4 percent from the field over his previous six contests this season, but he's now dished out at least eight dimes in each of his past three outings as part of the Valley starting lineup.