Erik Stevenson News: Adds 22 off bench

Stevenson (back) produced 22 points (8-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes Wednesday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 106-95 win over the Osceola Magic.

Stevenson missed his club's last matchup Friday against the Blue Coats due to a back issue, but he saw plenty of opportunities on the offensive end Wednesday, pacing the Go-Go in scoring despite being deployed off the bench. The 25-year-old has been a force as a scorer of late, dropping 20-plus points in five of his last six appearances.