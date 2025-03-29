Erik Stevenson News: Leading scorer in loss
Stevenson played 26 minutes Friday during Capital City's 108-101 loss versus Westchester and tallied 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Stevenson scored a team-high 21 points despite coming off the bench, connecting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. However, he was also careless with the ball at times, as his seven turnovers were the most on the team.
Erik Stevenson
Free Agent
