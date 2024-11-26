Ethan Thompson News: Another solid two-way effort

Thompson posted 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-112 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Thompson has been a model of consistency for Osceola so far this year, reaching double-digit scoring figures and hitting multiple three-pointers in all eight of his appearances in the G League. His five threes Tuesday against Texas also matched a season-high figure. The 25-year-old wing has been an effective three-and-D threat, averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 3.2 triples in 29.8 minutes per game while shooting 43.3 percent from downtown in 2024-25.