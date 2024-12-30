Ethan Thompson News: Huge outburst vs. Raptors 905

Thompson produced 29 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and four blocks over 36 minutes Sunday during the G League Osceola Magic's 131-122 loss to the Raptors 905.

Thompson dominated across the board for Osceola, leading the squad in points, assists and blocks. It's also worth noting that he didn't commit a single turnover, which is an impressive feat considering his shot volume and assist total. Thompson is off to a fast start to the G League Regular Season, scoring 29 points in each of his first two appearances.