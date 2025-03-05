Ethan Thompson News: Makes G League return

Thompson (undisclosed) tallied 35 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes Wednesday in the G League Osceola Magic's 149-144 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Though he came off the bench Wednesday in his first game with Osceola since Feb. 23, Thompson wasn't operating with any restrictions in his return from a three-game absence due to an undisclosed issue. Thompson agreed to a two-year, two-way contract with Orlando on Feb. 7, but he has yet to make his NBA debut.