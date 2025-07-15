Ethan Thompson News: Paces Orlando in SL win

Thompson closed with 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 92-75 Summer League loss to the Thunder.

Thompson was a bright spot in an otherwise rough offensive outing for the Magic on Tuesday. He signed a two-way deal with the team in February but didn't appear in any NBA games during the 2024-25 season, instead spending the year with the Osceola Magic in the G League.