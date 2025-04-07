Ethan Thompson News: Tallies 20 points in G League win

Thompson submitted 20 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes Sunday in the G League Osceola Magic's 135-122 win over the Maine Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Thompson has gone for at least 20 points in both of Osceola's first two playoff games while knocking down nine three-pointers. The fourth-year guard is on a two-way deal with Orlando but is still waiting to make his NBA debut.