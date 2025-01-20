Feron Hunt News: Strong showing Sunday

Hunt recorded 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks across 40 minutes in Sunday's 100-96 win over Motor City.

Darius Brown led the way in scoring for the Charge on Sunday, but Hunt had a strong showing as well. He finished just two boards away from a double-double and filled the stat sheet thanks to an outstanding effort on both ends of the court. Hunt is averaging 19.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game across 10 appearances in the G League regular season.